CHICAGO — On my Dean’s List/A-List interview today, an Academy Award winner starring in the new Apple TV+ series “Slow Horses.”

In the show, Gary Oldman leads a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground of the MI5.

Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce co-star in this six-part series — something that Oldman told me he’s enjoying as opposed to a regular feature film.

Dean also asked Oldman what dish he likes to cook.

“Slow Horses” is running now on Apple TV+ with new episodes every Friday.