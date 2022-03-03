Dean talks to Sir Patrick Stewart about new season of ‘Star Trek: Picard’

Dean's A List Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:


CHICAGO — Today’s the day for Star Trek fans — Season 2 of “Star Trek: Picard” debuts on Paramount+.   

The legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew take off on a bold and exciting new journey — into the past, this time.   

Sir Patrick Steward returns to his legendary role after seven seasons on “The Next Generation” and talked with Dean on a Zoom call a few days ago.  

The 10-episode long second season of “Star Trek: Picard” will drop weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+.

Love WGN Morning News? We love you, too. Let’s connect. Never miss a moment. Sign up for WGN Morning News newsletters and have headlines and stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News