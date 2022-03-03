Dean talks to Sir Patrick Stewart about new season of ‘Star Trek: Picard’

CHICAGO — Today’s the day for Star Trek fans — Season 2 of “Star Trek: Picard” debuts on Paramount+.
The legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew take off on a bold and exciting new journey — into the past, this time.
Sir Patrick Steward returns to his legendary role after seven seasons on “The Next Generation” and talked with Dean on a Zoom call a few days ago.
The 10-episode long second season of “Star Trek: Picard” will drop weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+.
