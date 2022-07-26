CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview — Oscar winner Juliette Binoche, who joins Morgan Freeman in the new movie “Paradise Highway.”



“Paradise Highway” is the story of a truck driving woman who reluctantly agrees to smuggle illicit cargo to save the life of her brother. It’s not a glamourous role for Binoche, but as the normally elegant French actress told us, it helped her connect with the character.



“Paradise Highway” opens in theaters and on-demand on Friday.

