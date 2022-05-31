CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview for today, WGN’s Dean Richards talked to the star of the new Netflix movie “Interceptor.”

In it, Elsa Pataky plays an Army captain assigned to an interceptor base in the middle of the ocean when they come under attack by Russian bombs.

A veteran of the action film genre including several “Fast And Furious” movies, Pataky talked about starring in her own action-adventure.

The actress and model is the wife of Marvel star, Chris Hemsworth, and the mother of three kids. Dean asked if she had a favorite recipe that she makes in her house — something that he will try to re-create in a future cooking segment.

“Interceptor” drops on Netflix on Friday.