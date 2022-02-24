CHICAGO — We’ve got a very special super-A List Interview for you today from the man who sold out Notre Dame Stadium three and a half years ago — country superstar Garth Brooks.
When he played Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend back in 2018. About 80,000 people packed the stadium for this one of the kind concert back then, but now, after two years of cancelled shows because of the pandemic, Garth is returning to Notre Dame on May 7.
Just before the Midday News started today, WGN’s Dean Richards talked with Garth on a Zoom call.
Dean talks to Garth Brooks as he gets ready to perform at Notre Dame
