CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-list interview today — the stars of “Downton Abbey.”

The second motion picture based on the popular one-time British TV series pbs series focused around the Crawley family and their faithful domestic servants.

In their new movie, “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” a talkie is made at the estate and a surprise announcement is made about the matriarch played by the great and scene stealing Maggie Smith.



Dean asked Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville: What is the secret behind the success of this franchise for six seasons on TV and now two movies?



“Downton Abbey: A New Era” opens in theaters Friday.

