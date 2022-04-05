CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview for today WGN’s Dean Richards went to Los Angeles to talk with the stars of the new Michael Bay movie “Ambulance.”

In the movie, a bank robbery goes bad causing the hijacking of an ambulance with a paramedic and wounded police officer in the back setting off a wild citywide police chase.



The bank robbers are played by “Trial of the Chicago” and Watchman” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen and Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal.



“Ambulance” opens in theaters on Friday.