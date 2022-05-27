On the Dean’s List/A-List interview today, the stars of what will wind up being one of the biggest movies of the year —”Top Gun: Maverick.”
Joining Tom Cruise in the movie is Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller who all talked about their co-star leader.
“Top Gun: Maverick” opens Friday.
Dean interviews the cast of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
by: Dean Richards
