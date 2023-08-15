CHICAGO — He wasn’t born in the city, but Chicago has become a special place to one of the actors who is in the middle of a busy summer of films.

David Dastmalchian, who grew up in Allentown, Pennsylvania but went to college at DePaul University, talked about what Chicago means to him in this edition of “Dean’s A-List Interview” as he stars in “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” which was released last Friday.

This comes after he was also in the hit movie “Oppenheimer” from Christopher Nolan, which was released in July.

Speaking to him before the SAG/Aftra actor’s strike, Dean spoke to Dastmalchian about his acting start in Chicago, which included time at the Shattered Glass Theatre along with his first acting role in 2008’s “The Dark Knight,” which was filmed in the city.

