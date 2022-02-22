Dave Grohl talks new Foo Fighters movie ‘Studio 666’

CHICAGO — One of the world’s most popular rock and roll bands is about to release a movie.
Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters have 12 Grammy awards. They are Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. And now, they’re taking on the cinematic world with the comedy-horror movie “Studio 666” in which they move into a haunted house to make a new album.
While Dave and the boys love shows having done shows at Wrigley Field, Lollapalooza, the Cubby Bear, the Metro and more, when Dean caught up with them on a Zoom chat they were in a special place in Foo Fighters history.
“Studio 666” opens on Friday.