Dave Grohl talks new Foo Fighters movie ‘Studio 666’

CHICAGO — One of the world’s most popular rock and roll bands is about to release a movie.  

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters have 12 Grammy awards. They are Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. And now, they’re taking on the cinematic world with the comedy-horror movie “Studio 666” in which they move into a haunted house to make a new album.   

While Dave and the boys love shows having done shows at Wrigley Field, Lollapalooza,  the Cubby Bear, the Metro and more, when Dean caught up with them on a Zoom chat they were in a special place in Foo Fighters history. 

“Studio 666” opens on Friday.   

