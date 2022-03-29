CHICAGO — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Hall and Oates are the most successful musical duo of all time. They have hit the top 40 charts 29 times including 16 top 10s and six No. 1 songs including “Rich Girl,” “Kiss On My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That,” “Maneater” and “Out Of Touch.”

On Friday, Daryl Hall will release a solo album, “Before-After” that includes songs from his popular TV series, “Live From Daryl’s House. Also, on Friday, Daryl will kick off his first solo tour in 10 years at the Auditorium Theater.

On a Zoom chat from Daryl’s house, WGN’s Dean Richards talked with him about emerging from the pandemic.

The new solo album is out on Friday — the same day that Daryl Hall plays the Auditorium Theater in downtown Chicago. Tickets are still available online.