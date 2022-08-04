CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, a long-time friend of the WGN News Morning Show who’s out with his first feature length movie.

Back in the day, comedian Jo Koy would come on the show and talk about his Filipino mom and awkward teen son. But now, he’s put his whole family up on the big screen in the film, “Easter Sunday.”

We haven’t seen Koy since before the pandemic so it was great catching up, even if was only on a Zoom call.

“Easter Sunday” opens in theaters Friday.

