CHICAGO — He’s got a lot going on at the moment from a new show to an upcoming tour with a comedic legend.

But before the actor’s strike, Chesterton-native Jim Gaffigan had some time to talk with Dean Richards about a few projects that are coming up for him in 2023.

On Tuesday, his new comedy special “Dark Pale,” will premiere on Amazon Prime and will be his 10th such program in his career. On November 9 &10, he’ll team up with Jerry Seinfeld for a pair of performances at the United Center as part of a tour that will also stop in Inglewood, San Francisco, and St. Louis.

Dean spoke to Jim about these topics and more in this edition of “Dean’s A-List Interview” that aired on the July 25 WGN Morning News.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

