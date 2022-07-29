Comedian, actress and producer Bonnie Hunt stopped by to talk about her new Apple TV+ series, “Amber Brown,” based on the popular kids books.

She told Dean Richards about the influence family has on the projects she chooses and how her late mother’s advice leads her and the way she works.

“Amber Brown” is directed and written by Bonnie Hunt (“Life with Bonnie,” “The Bonnie Hunt Show”), the series stars Carsyn Rose (“The Rookie,” “Cousins for Life”), Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Cruel Summer”) with an ensemble cast including Darin Brooks (“Blue Mountain State,” “The Croods: Family Tree”) as Max, and newcomer Liliana Inouye (“The Slows”) as Brandi Colwin.

It’s streaming now, on Apple TV+.