After high school, George Daniels took a job as a janitor at the legendary Chess Records, home of Etta James, Chuck Berry, Muddy Waters and more. The time Daniels spent listening and learning at Chess, launched his own career and then gave him a chance to do the same for many others, as the owner of the independent and influential “George’s Music Room.”

Savvy after 40 years in business, Daniels remains far from naïve about the turbulent music industry. In 2016, he closed his second store at Midway Airport after nearly 15 years in Concourse A and later opened a pop-up store inside the historic Navy Pier complex. His knowledge and relationships throughout the entertainment world brings multiple opportunities including speaking and hosting engagements around the country. Daniels is most proud of the countless lists of awards including the National Association of Recording Merchandisers “Retailer of the Year” as one of his most cherished honors.

A husband, father and grandfather–George is currently working on his documentary which will give viewers historical insight on the rise and fall of the music retail business and his contribution as a leading indie store owner.

He’s being celebrated at a sold out event this weekend in Chicago.