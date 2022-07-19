One of the stars of the pre-Broadway, world premiere of the new musical “The Devil Wears Prada” stopped by WGN Morning News to talk about this highly anticipated show.

Javier Munoz has starred in “Hamilton” and “In The Heights” on Broadway, and now takes on the role of Nigel Owens, the character played by Stanley Tucci in the film.

Among the many things we talked about was the Oscar, Grammy and Tony Award winner behind the music in the show, Sir Elton John.

