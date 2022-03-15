Anne Hathaway talks new Apple TV+ show ‘WeCrashed’

CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List A-List interview for today, Oscar winner, Anne Hathaway, who’s now co-starring with Jared Leto in the new Apple TV+ series “WeCrashed.”

“WeCrashed” is the true story of the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists who made it all possible.

In a Zoom chat Hathaway reminisced with Dean about their first meeting over 20 years ago. She also talked to Dean about the many stories of startups that seemed like great ideas that wound up going bust.



“WeCrashed” debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday.