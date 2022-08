CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, actor Robert Pine, father of actor Chris Pine, who is starring in the new show “Five Days as Memorial.

Back in the day, Pine also starred in the crime, drama show ‘CHiPs’ that ran from 1977 to 1983.

“Five Days at Memorial” follows the story of doctors and nurses at a New Orleans hospital who are treating patients from Hurricane Katrina. The group is challenged when they lose power for five days.

“Five Days at Memorial” airs on Apple TV+ Aug. 12.