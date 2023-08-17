CHICAGO — It’s the one day per week that people like to take a glance at the past.

“Throwback Thursday,” or #TBT, is the chance to do that, and Dean Richards wanted to get into the spirit on the WGN Morning News.

So he went back 20 years to find this unique “Dean’s A-List Interview” with Adam Sandler for Thursday. He did this ahead of the release of “8 Crazy Nights,” an animated centered around Hanukkah.

Dean featured a pair of clips from that interview with the actor and comedian throughout the six hours of the morning show on Thursday.

You can watch this throwback edition of “Dean’s Home Video” from the August 17 show in the video above.

