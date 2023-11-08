CHICAGO — Before it makes its way to Broadway, a new musical featuring an iconic character from the 1930s is going to open in front of audiences in Chicago.

“Boop! The Musical” features the story of Betty Boop and her “dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and love in New York City.”

It will have a run at the CIBC Theatre downtown starting on November 19 and running through December 24.

Two-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Mitchell (“La Cage aux Folles” & “Kinky Boots”) has created the show with 16-time Grammy Winner David Foster (Most recently “Crazy Love”) providing the music.

Jasmine Amy Rogers, a 24-year-old actress and singer from Richmond, Texas, has been cast in the lead role as Betty Boop. She along with the rest of the cast will have the month to debut the show in front of Chicago audiences before it makes its way to New York City in 2024.

Dean Richards got a sneak peek at “Boop! The Musical,” which he shared on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News. He also spoke to Foster and Rogers about the show, and you can watch those segments from the November 8 show in the video above or below.

