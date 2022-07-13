Dean Richards shares his recipes for Watermelon-Cucumber-Feta Salad and Bing Cherry Cobbler in a Cast Iron Pan.

Watermelon – Cucumber – Feta Salad

Ingredients:

3 cups watermelon cubed or balled

1 1/2 cups sliced cucumber seeds removed

2 tablespoons mint thinly sliced or small mint leaves

1/3 cup feta cheese crumbled

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lime juice

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Place the watermelon, cucumber and mint in a large bowl.

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice and salt and pepper.

Drizzle the dressing over the melon mixture and toss to coat. Sprinkle with feta and serve.

Cast Iron Cherry Cobbler

Ingredients:

Cherry Filling

3 cups pitted cherries

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 tablespoon almond extract

Topping:

Packaged Bisquick mix or 1/2 cup all purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter *cut into small pieces

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Pre-heat oven, grill or smoker to 400 degrees.

Add cherries to a saucepan and cook over medium heat for about 10 minutes, stirring often.\

Add in the sugar, cornstarch, and almond extract.

Turn heat to low and allow to simmer for about 3-5 minutes, or until mixture thickens up slightly.

Remove from heat and pour cherry mixture into a oiled 10″ cast iron skillet, pie pan or 8×8 baking dish.

In a medium bowl, make the topping by combining the Bisquick (or flour, sugar, cinnamon, and salt.)

Cut in the butter using two forks or a pastry blender until a crumbly mixture is formed.

Drop spoonfuls of topping on top of the cherry mixture. No need to cover completely. It’ll spread out.

Place cast iron skillet into an oven, grill (indirect method) or onto smoker and cook for about 30-35 minutes, or until golden brown on top.

Remove from oven/grill. Let it cool for about 20 minutes. Serve in bowls, as is or with a scoop of ice-cream.

