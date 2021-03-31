Dean Richards chats with ‘Thunder Force’ stars Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer

CHICAGO — WGN’S Dean Richards talked to a pair of stars who joined together to have some fun in a superhero comedy.  

In “Thunder Force”,  Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer play a pair of childhood best friends who reunite as a crime-fighting duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people extraordinary superpowers.

On a Zoom chat this week, Dean caught up with these real-life best friends who got through the pandemic when Octavia would come to Melissa’s house to visit in the drive way.      

“Thunder Force” debuts on Netflix on April 9.

