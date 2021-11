CHICAGO — A woman was killed early Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle involved in a crash while crossing the street on the city's South Side, according to police.

Police said the driver of a black SUV was involved in a crash with a burgundy Toyota RAV4 in the 1600 block of East 79th Street at approximately 3:58 a.m. when the black SUV struck a woman of an unknown age crossing the street.