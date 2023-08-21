CHICAGO — The spooky mouse from Canada will keep a Chicago crowd dancing for the weekend leading up to Halloween.

Joel Zimmerman, known as the artist “deadmau5,” will take his “Day of the deadmau5” to the Radius Chicago concert venue on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29.

The six-time Grammy nominated artist has over 6.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with his hit song “Ghost ‘n’ Stuff” having over 160 million streams. In 2023, deadmau5‘s released “Kx5,” a collaboration with Chicago’s Kaskade.

The “Day of the deadmau5” events in Chicago begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29.

For ticket information for Friday, click here. For ticket information for Saturday, click here.

Radius Chicago is located at 640 West Cermak Road in between Chicago’s Chinatown and Pilsen neighborhoods.