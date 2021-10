For the first time in 65 years, the ownership rights to the Bozo character have been sold to actor David Arquette. He’s been a life-long fan of the character and purchased the rights from Larry Harmon Pictures, who bought it from Capitol Records that created Bozo back in 1946.

Arquette talked to WGN Morning News Thursday on what he plans on doing now that he’s acquired rights to one of WGN-TV and Chicago’s most beloved characters.

