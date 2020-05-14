Daveed Diggs on the very personal reason he connected with the Broadway ‘Hamilton’ performance, why his new project “Snowpiercer” is so timely

Best Known for originating the dual roles of Thomas Jefferson and Marqui de LaFayette in the Broadway Sensation, Hamilton, Daveed Diggs is Gearing Up to Star Opposite Jennifer Connelly in TNT’s Highly Anticipated Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Thriller, Snowpiercer.

Based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel series and the film from Oscar® Winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), the series is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation.



This summer, Daveed Diggs will star opposite Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Stanley Tucci in Apple TV+’s new animated musical sitcom, Central Park. He will also lend his voice to Disney Pixar’s Soul, where he stars opposite Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx. Diggs recently wrapped production on the independent feature The Starlingopposite Melissa McCarthy and Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird opposite Ethan Hawke. He will take his award-winning roles of Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette to the big screen in Hamilton, which hits theaters October 15th, 2021. In 2018, Diggs co-wrote, produced and starred in the critically acclaimed Lionsgate feature, Blindspotting. In addition to receiving an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his performance, Eric Kohn of IndieWire deemed Diggs as “an instant movie star.” Following the film’s success, Diggs is co-writing and executive producing the television spinoff starring Jasmine Cephas Jones, currently in development at Starz.

