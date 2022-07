You may know Dave Coulier best from his role as Uncle Joey on the classic series, “Full House” and more recently, “Fuller House.”



Now the veteran comedian is returning to TV, with a new show called “Live and Local” that starts streaming on the “Pure Flix” platform on July 7.

He joined WGN’s Dean Richards to talk about the new show.

