CHICAGO — Dave Chappelle is bringing his comedy tour to Chicago this fall.
The comedian will end his tour with a stop at the United Center, located at 1901 West Madison Street, on Oct. 4.
Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday via Live Nation.
“Dave Chappelle Live” will kick-off in New York in late August.
The complete list of tour dates are below:
- Aug. 22: New York — Madison Square Garden
- Aug. 23: New York — Madison Square Garden
- Sept. 8: Cleveland — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Sept. 9: Detroit — Little Caesars Arena
- Sept. 12: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena
- Sept. 13: Indianapolis — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sept. 15: New Orleans — Smoothie King Arena
- Sept. 17: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center
- Sept. 18: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center
- Sept. 21: Nashville — Bridgestone Arena
- Sept. 23: Saint Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center
- Oct. 4: Chicago — United Center