CHICAGO — Dave Chappelle is bringing his comedy tour to Chicago this fall.

The comedian will end his tour with a stop at the United Center, located at 1901 West Madison Street, on Oct. 4.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday via Live Nation.

“Dave Chappelle Live” will kick-off in New York in late August.

The complete list of tour dates are below:

Aug. 22: New York — Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23: New York — Madison Square Garden

Sept. 8: Cleveland — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 9: Detroit — Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 12: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena

Sept. 13: Indianapolis — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sept. 15: New Orleans — Smoothie King Arena

Sept. 17: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

Sept. 18: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center

Sept. 21: Nashville — Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23: Saint Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 4: Chicago — United Center