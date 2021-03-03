Daisy Ridley staring in new sci-fi movie, says she still feels lucky to have been in ‘Star Wars’

CHICAGO — The actress you may know best as Rey from the last three “Star Wars” movies is staring in a new film this Friday.

Daisy Ridley stars in “Chaos Walking,” the very timely story of a planet where a germ that spreads has killed all of the women, leaving the surviving men afflicted by what’s called “the noise.” The noise is something that puts all their thoughts on display.

The sci-fi thriller co-stars Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo, David Oyelowo and Mads Mikkelsen.

WGN’s Dean Richards caught up with Ridley and wondered how often her most famous role comes up. She said she felt very lucky being in the “Star Wars” films.

“Chaos Walking” premieres in theaters on Friday.