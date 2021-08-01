DaBaby removed from Lollapalooza lineup following homophobic remarks

FILE – In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is being questioned by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people, officials said Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a news release that Jonathan Kirk, which is DaBaby’s legal name, is one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday. No arrests have been made. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

CHICAGO — Rapper DaBaby has been removed from Sunday’s Lollapalooza lineup following comments he made last week.

Lollapalooza tweeted Sunday, “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

Young Thug will now be the headliner at 9 p.m.

During his performance at a Miami music festival, Da Baby made false and insulting comments about gay men and HIV.

Fans and many members of the music community spoke out against DaBaby and his comments.

Questlove, Madonna, Elton John were among those that responded denouncing the homophobia.

Elton John said he was shocked to read the HIV misinformation and homophobic comments and added that music should bring people together, not drive them apart.

(1/5) We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.



The facts are: pic.twitter.com/MqCv3vWiz2 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021