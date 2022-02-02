Crosby, Stills & Nash pull music from Spotify

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Musicians David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash of Crosby, Stills & Nash onstage at the 2010 MusiCares Person Of The Year Tribute To Neil Young at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

(WTVO) — All members of Crosby, Stills and Nash are in the process of removing their music from Spotify, following former bandmate Neil Young’s protest of the Joe Rogan Experience.

Young pulled his music from the service last week.

Now, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash say they plan to remove their music, after guests on Rogan’s program have had open discussions on the merits of COVID-19 vaccinations and mask mandates, according to Consequence of Sound.

“We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast,” a co-statement statement reads. “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

Crosby followed up with a tweet that read, “Rogan promotes anti vaxer s**t that is getting people killed,” he wrote. “He’s not that stupid so he knows it’s a lie. He sells it anyway to make a lot of money. I’d rather I wasn’t in the same market place.”

The Rogan controversy ignited following an interview with Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist and one of the pioneers of mRNA technology, which is used to make COVID-19 vaccines.

More than 250 doctors signed an open letter to Spotify, saying, “By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals.”

In response to the controversy, Spotify says it will add “content advisories” on podcasts that contain COVID-19 related content.

Rogan has an exclusive deal with Spotify.