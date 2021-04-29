‘Crank Yankers’ producer Jonathan Kimmel says he loved prank phone calls as a kid



CHICAGO — Back in the early 2000s, Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison created “Crank Yankers” on Comedy Central.

The show featured real prank calls reenacted by puppets and voiced by celebrity guests and comedians, such as the legendary Wanda Sykes. Now, the show is back for a brand new season.

Jonathan Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel’s brother, is the executive producer, director and show runner of it all. He caught up with WGN’s Dean Richards.

“Crank Yankers” premieres Wednesday, May 5 at 9:30 p.m. on Comedy Central.