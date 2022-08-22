CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards spoke with popular country artist, Garth Brooks who is now teaming up with National Geographic to narrate “America’s National Parks”, a new docu-series that is paying tribute to five national parks.

The six-part docu-series premieres on National Geographic August 29. The rest of the series will be streamed on Disney Plus.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!