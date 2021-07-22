Connie Britton discusses her new film ‘Joe Bell’

The new movie, “Joe Bell” is the true story of a blue collar father who pays tribute to his bullied, gay teenage son by taking off on a cross country walk across America. He hopes to bring awareness to the real life costs of tormenting kids who are different from others.
Mark Wahlberg, Gary Sinise and former “Friday Night Lights” star, Connie Britton star in the film and in a Zoom chat this week, she talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about the message of the movie.
“Joe Bell” opens exclusively in theaters Friday.