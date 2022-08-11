CHICAGO — Comedian and actor Ricky Gervais is getting involved in a local fight over a coyote in Cook County.

Gervais and the animal rights group, “In Defense of Animals,” are demanding the release of a 4-year-old coyote named “Rocky.”

Rocky was surrendered to a facility four-years ago because someone thought he was a puppy. The animal now lives at a forest preserve in Northbrook because officials say he can no longer survive in the wild.

Gervais released a statement saying, in part, “Rocky’s physical and psychological deterioration must end. The fact that Rocky is on antidepressant and anti-anxiety medications is evidence of his inhumane captivity and urgent action is needed to help him.”

“In Defense of Animals” wants Rocky surrendered to another facility in Colorado. Last month, Cook County officials decided to expand his enclosure instead.

For more information on Rocky, go to: www.idausa.org