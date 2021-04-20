Comedian Jordan Klepper talks ‘Into the MAGA-verse’ special

CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards talked to one of the break out stars of comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” first with Jon Stewart and now with Trevor Noah.

Jordan Klepper has specialized in being their “man on the street” talking to unwitting politicians and for the past year has been attending Donald Trump rallies and talking to his supporters all of which was compiled into a special called “Into the MAGA-verse.”

Dean talked to Jordan about the special but also about the time he spent in Chicago early in his career.

“Jordan Klepper Into the MAGA-verse” is running on the Paramount+ streaming service.