CHICAGO — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to Chicago this fall.

Iglesias’ Don’t Worry Be Fluffy tour will come to the United Center on Oct. 26, 2023.

The 46-year-old San Diego native is the second highest-grossing touring comedian in the world and one of the most watched on YouTube, with more than 1.1 billion views.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

