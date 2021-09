Our condolences to friend of the morning show, comedian Deon Cole.

His mother, Charleen, died on September 10, according to his Instagram page.

In May of 2016 Deon brought his mom on the WGN Morning News to play, “Deon Cole’s Mother Knows Best” trying to match answers.

On his Twitter page, he’s called his mom witty, full of strength, humility and god’s right hand man….adding he loves her more than anything in this world.



No details are known about arrangements for Charleen Cole.