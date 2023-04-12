CHICAGO — Add another name to the lineup of stand-up comedians coming to the Chicago Theater.

Grammy-nominated comedian, television host and best-selling author Chelsea Handler has added a Chicago date to her 2023 tour.

Even though she’ll play in Peoria on April 13, she’ll also be at the Chicago Theater on Friday, October 27.

Pre-sale for tickets began at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

General on-sale starts on Friday at LiveNation.com.

