Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis

Dean's List

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Actress Christina Applegate revealed she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The 49-year-old “Dead to Me” star wrote on Twitter, “A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going.”

In 2008, Applegate underwent a bilateral mastectomy for breast cancer.  

She is asking for privacy as she takes on this new health challenge.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News