Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis

CHICAGO — Actress Christina Applegate revealed she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
The 49-year-old “Dead to Me” star wrote on Twitter, “A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going.”
In 2008, Applegate underwent a bilateral mastectomy for breast cancer.
She is asking for privacy as she takes on this new health challenge.