CHICAGO — Chris Tucker will be hitting a Chicago stage to perform his stand-up comedy for the first time in over a decade this winter.

Tucker will bring his “The Legend Tour 2023” to the Chicago Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The 30 year comedy veteran is widely-known for his acting roles in “Friday,” “The Fifth Element,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” and the “Rush Hour” trilogy, but first hit the main stream as a stand-up comedian with his performances on the “Def Comedy Jam.”

The event will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

