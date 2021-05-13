Chris Rock switches from comedy to horror in new movie ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’

CHICAGO — A man everyone knows best for stand-up comedy is taking on a serious role in the new horror drama “Spiral: From the Book of Saw.”  

In the movie, Chris Rock stars as a police detective taking charge of a grisly investigation of a murder similar to series of other gruesome crimes of the past including the killer’s morbid game.  

On a Zoom call, the actor talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about switching gears from laughs to drama to horror.  

“Spiral: From the Book of Saws” opens Friday in theaters.

