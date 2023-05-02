It’s the end of an era for “The Guardians of the Galaxy. The trilogy wraps up this weekend.

The film’s star Chris Pratt says the experience has been life changing and the end is “bittersweet.”

The latest big budget Marvel movie has been a rumor mill since it was announced.



With lots of conspiracy theories floating around about how the trilogy ends and which characters don’t make it,



The film’s writer and director James Gunn and Pratt told WGN Morning News whatever you think you know, is probably wrong.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 opens Friday. Dean Richards will have his review, then.