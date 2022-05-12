“Jurassic World Dominion” brings back Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard along with franchise originals Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

Pratt and Howard recently talked to WGN’s Dean Richards what it was it like combining the new and legacy cast members.

Pratt about his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger and how he channeled his inner-old school western-movie star in the movie.

“Jurassic World Dominion” opens in theaters only on June 10.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!