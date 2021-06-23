Chris Brown under investigation for hitting a woman

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, Calif. — Singer Chris Brown has been accused of domestic violence against a woman during an argument.

Police responded to his home in San Fernando Valley over the weekend where a woman claimed he slapped the back of her head so hard that part of her weave came off.

Brown is now under investigation for battery. It is unclear if he will face charges.

This is the second time police have been called to his home in two months, as police shut down his birthday party back in May.

In 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault against his then girlfriend Rihanna. He completed probation, community service and domestic violence counseling in 2015.