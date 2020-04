Ingredients: 7-8 pound spiral-cut ham (bone-in or boneless)1 cup dark brown sugar1/2 cup pure maple syrup2 cups pineapple juice Directions: Use a 6-7 quart slow cookerPlace the ham into the slow cooker stoneware, flat-side downRub brown sugar on all sides. Pour on maple syrup and pineapple juiceCover and cook on high for 4-5 hoursHour before serving, baste ham with the collected juices from the bottom of the slow cookerWhen cooking…