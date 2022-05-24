Charles Parnell and Bashir Salahuddin are two of the stars of the long awaited “Top Gun” sequel, “Maverick.”

They stopped by to talk about working with Tom Cruise and what makes this film so special.

They also tried their hands at Bozo’s Grand Prize Game. Did either of them make to bucket number six? Watch and see!

Dean Richards reviews “Top Gun: Maverick” this Friday.

