A beloved star of Chicago’s theater community has died.

Hollis Resnik passed away last night at Swedish Covenant Hospital.

Resnik was a 12-time Jefferson Award Winner whose musical theater career included local and national roles in “Sunset Boulevard,” “Les Miserables,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Evita,” “Man of La Mancha,” and many more.

Resnik was remembered Monday as a Chicago legend who delighted audiences locally and across the country.

Resnik was 66 years old.