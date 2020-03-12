Chicago Scene: Dean Richards chats with Ice Cube & Jeff Kwatinetz about the upcoming BIG3 Basketball Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Legendary Music Icon, Producer, Writer, Actor, Ice Cube

Jeff Kwatinetz, co-founder and co-chief executive

http://www.BIG3.com

Update from BIG3:

Out of an abundance of caution, six weeks of the 2020 summer season are being moved to an intimate, controlled Los Angeles venue to be announced to ensure the safety of our players, coaches, and fans

Dates presently being promoted, marketed and on presale - June 20 (Memphis), June 27 (New York), and August 22 (Portland) - are scheduled to currently go on as planned with BIG3 working collaboratively with local and federal health officials