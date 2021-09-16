‘Chicago Party Aunt’ cast talks how they channeled their inner Chicagoan

CHICAGO — The stars and creators of the new Netflix animated series that’s based on the very popular, very R-rated, “Chicago Party Aunt” Twitter account caught up with WGN’s Dean Richards.

The show follows the quintessential Chicagoan, Diane Dunbrowski, her family and friends — one more “Chicago” than the next.

Among its’ voice stars are Chicago’s Very Own Ike, and brother Jon Barinholtz, Second City alum and “Superstore” star Lauren Ash as Diane. Among its creators are Chicago natives Chris Witakse and Katie Rich.

“Chicago Party Aunt” debuts on Netflix starting Friday.